New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Members of the Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the opposition party, have lodged three complaints alleging misbehaviour and abuse of power by the Delhi Police since January 2022, Union Minister for State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

He also said that the ministry was looking into these complaints.

Also Read | West Bengal: 38 Trinamool Congress MLAs in State Have Started Contacting BJP, Says Mithun Chakraborty.

"As per the inputs provided by Delhi Police, three complaints alleging misbehaviour and abuse of power by Delhi Police have been made by Mahila Congress members since January 2022 and inquiry into one of the complaints was conducted, but the allegations made therein could not be substantiated," Rai told the Rajya Sabha while responding to a Congress MP's query.

Rai said that two of the complaints were received on July 12 and July 14 respectively. Inquiries have been ordered into these complaints as well.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted for 5 Months in Goregaon; 6 Minors Booked Under POCSO, IT Act.

Meanwhile, in the day, he also talked about the situation in Kashmir and informed the Rajya Sabha that no Kashmiri Pandit had left the valley in 2022.

Replying to a query by Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan, Rai said "as per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has left the Kashmir Valley during 2022."

The minister also shared data, mentioning that a total of 6,514 Kashmiri Pandits were residing in the Valley till July 20, 2022. As per the data, maximum of 2,639 Kashmiri Pandits are residing in Kulgam district, followed by 1,204 in Budgam, 808 in Anantnag, 579 in Pulwama, 455 in Srinagar, 320 in Shopian, 294 in Baramulla, 130 in Ganderbal, 66 in Bandipora and 19 in Kupwara.

He further said the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir, and that it resulted in a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.

In terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Kashmiri Migrants (Special Drive) Recruitment Rules, 2009 notified on December 30, 2009, the appointees shall have to work within Kashmir Valley and shall not be eligible for transfer outside the Valley under any circumstances.

However, the minister further said that the Kashmiri migrants have been posted at safer zones in various districts, tehsils, and headquarters within the Kashmir division.

He also said the Jammu and Kashmir government had intimated that there was no significant protest against the report of the Delimitation Commission.

"The government of Jammu and Kashmir has intimated that there was no significant protest against the report of the Delimitation Commission. However, various political parties have expressed different views on the report," MoS Rai told the Upper House in a written reply.

The Delimitation Commission was constituted by the Central Government in the exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of the Delimitation Act, 2002 (33 of 2002), for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Commission associated in its work, five members of Lok Sabha elected from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. These Associate Members were nominated by the Hon'ble Speaker of Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)