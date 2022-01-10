Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram on Monday informed the Madras High Court that a copy of the report of Justice P Kalaiarasan Commission of Enquiry, constituted by the previous AIADMK government to go into allegations against Anna University former Vice-Chencellor M K Surappa, cannot be furnished to the academician.

The report submitted by the retired High Court judge will be forwarded to the State Governor and the relevant rules do not provide for supplying a copy of the same to the accused person at this stage, the AG told Justice V Parthiban, when the writ petition from Surappa, challenging the constitution of the Commission, came up for further hearing, today.

At the best, he can approach the Governor, obtain a copy and furnish his reply, if he thinks so, the AG added.

Wondering as to why he could not give a direction to the State government to furnish the copy in question to Surappa, the judge reserved his orders.

When the matter came up last week, Surappa's counsel told the judge his client would not pursue the petition, if a copy of the Commission's report was furnished to him. And the judge had directed the AG to obtain instructions from the government on the question and posed the matter for today.

