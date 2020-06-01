India News | INS Jalashwa Departs from Colombo with 685 Indian Nationals

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The INS Jalashwa departed from Colombo in Sri Lanka on Monday with 685 Indian nationals on board and headed for Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Navy said.

INS Jalashwa entered the port of Colombo in the morning and began the embarkation of Indian citizens who were already registered with the Indian Embassy in Colombo, it stated.

"The ship, on her third trip as part of the Indian Navy's Operation Samudra Setu under the aegis of Mission Vande Bharat launched by the government of India, has been engaged in bringing Indian nationals home from foreign shores by the sea route," the Indian Navy said in a press release.

All people were screened, allotted IDs and their baggage sanitised before boarding the ship, it noted.

"The 685 personnel embarked today include 553 men, 125 women and seven children. They have been accommodated on board the ship within specially earmarked zones to ensure proper quarantine during the voyage," the Navy said.

Other social distancing, disinfection and safety protocols are also being strictly adhered to by the ship's crew, the Navy mentioned.

The ship is expected to arrive at Tuticorin on Tuesday, it said.

