India News | INS Kolkata Thwarts Suspected Piracy Attack Near Merchant Vessel MV Mashallah 1

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kolkata on Wednesday foiled a suspected piracy attempt in the vicinity of merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 in the Western Indian Ocean.

Responding swiftly to inputs of pirate activity near merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1, INS Kolkata, mission deployed in the Western Indian Ocean (around the Gulf of Aden), undertook prompt action to investigate and deter the threat.

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The investigation was conducted using the helicopter onboard INS Kolkata, as well as the boarding operations by the ship's crew. The timely intervention ensured the safety of the merchant vessel and prevented a possible piracy attack.

Following the incident, the Indian Navy reaffirmed its committment to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring safe and secure seas.

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Since 2008, the Indian Navy has maintained a continuous anti-piracy deployment in the Gulf of Aden.

INS Kolkata was commissioned into the Indian Navy in August 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

INS Kolkata, a Guided Missile Destroyer with an array of Gunnery and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Weapons, is the largest warship built indigenously. The ship is fitted with medium-range and short-range guns, anti-air and Surface missiles, air and surface surveillance radar, as well as bow-mounted sonar. Modern navigation and communication systems have also been installed on board the ship.

The ship can be truly classified as a 'Network of Networks' as it is equipped with sophisticated digital networks, such as ATM based Integrated Ship Data Network (AISDN), Auxiliary Control System (ACS), Automatic Power Management System (APMS) and Combat Management System (CMS).

The AISDN is the information highway on which data from all the sensors and weapons ride. Whilst remote control and monitoring of machinery is achieved through ACS, the intricate power supply management is done using APMS. The CMS is used to integrate information from its own data sources and collate information from other platforms using an indigenous data-link system to provide maritime domain awareness.

The unique feature of this ship is the high level of indigenisation achieved with most of the systems onboard sourced from within the country, which has generated a sound vendor base for future ships.

Some of the major indigenised equipment/ systems onboard INS Kolkata include Combat Management System (CMS), Auxiliary Control System (ACS), Automatic Power Management System (APMS), Foldable Hangar Doors, Helo Traversing System and bow-mounted HUMSA NG system. The ship is equipped to operate two Seaking or Chetak helicopters.

Crew comfort is a significant feature of INS Kolkata and has been ensured through ergonomically designed accommodation and galley compartments on a modular concept. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)