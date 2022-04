Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): A case has been registered against BJP leader and former MP from Maharashtra Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya for financial bungling on the complaint of a former soldier Baban Bhosle.

Senior Police Inspector (PI), Rehana Sheikh said, "A case has been registered against Kirit Somaiya and Neil Somaiya under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Trombay Police station in Mumbai for INS Vikrant financial bungling."

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took action against Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut in the money laundering case, Raut on Wednesday accused the BJP MP Somaiya of financial bungling, alleging that he had collected around Rs 57 crore from the people as part of a campaign to save the INS Vikrant, the fund wasn't submitted to the state exchequer.

Bhosle in a statement said, "In 2013-14, BJP had launched a campaign to save INS Vikrant and collected money from people, which as per information from the Raj Bhawan no such money was received. It is found that Somaiya used the money for his business."

Trombay Police is investigating the matter. (ANI)

