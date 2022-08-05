By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) will review the data of genomic surveillance of variants today, sources informed ANI.

"We review the data every week but no need to panic at all because hospitalisation hasn't increased and no new variant has been found so far.", said sources to ANI.

According to the bulletin issued on 11 July by INSACOG, Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India, "BA.2.75 subvariant has acquired more mutations in spike protein and other genes of the SARS-CoV-2," and it also mentioned that the variant is being closely monitored.

INSACOG is jointly initiated by the Union Health Ministry of Health and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

The national capital Delhi has now become an active Covid hotspot. The Thursday data said that the national capital recorded a positivity rate of 11.84% and over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases.

India on Friday witnessed a surge in the number of new COVID-19 infections as it recorded 20,551 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Ministry of health and family welfare. The country also reported 70 deaths during the same period. (ANI)

