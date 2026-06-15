India News | Inspired by PM Modi's Appeal, Wardha Family Refurbishes Existing Mangalsutra Instead of Buying New Gold for Son's Wedding

Wardha (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): In a heartwarming example of how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal has resonated with ordinary citizens, a family from Pulgaon in Maharashtra's Wardha district has decided to forgo purchasing new gold jewellery for their son's wedding and instead refurbish an existing Mangalsutra for their future daughter-in-law ahead of a family wedding.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi, Satish Gaurishankar Choubey, a small businessman who runs a puja materials shop in Pulgaon, said his family decided against buying a new Mangalsutra for the bride after being influenced by the Prime Minister's call for responsible spending in the national interest.

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According to Choubey, discussions were underway in the family to purchase a new Mangalsutra for the bride of his son, Yash Choubey, whose wedding is scheduled for July 1. However, his wife, Seema Choubey, chose to have her own Mangalsutra polished and refurbished before gifting it to the incoming daughter-in-law.

In the letter, Choubey wrote that for the family, the decision was not merely about saving money. It was a conscious effort to demonstrate that ordinary citizens can contribute to national causes through small personal choices. The family felt that responding positively to the Prime Minister's call was their way of participating in a greater national effort.

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In his letter, Choubey wrote that although the family belongs to a simple Marwari Rajasthani Brahmin household and would conduct the wedding with full traditional customs and celebrations, they wished to set an example by avoiding an unnecessary purchase.

The family has also invited Prime Minister Modi to bless the newlyweds and expressed hope that they may receive a letter conveying his blessings. According to Choubey, such a message would become a cherished memory for the family and reinforce their belief that they had acted in accordance with the Prime Minister's appeal. (ANI)

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