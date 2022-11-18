Noida, Nov 18 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Friday asked bulk waste generators to ensure installation of compost processing units on their premises for disposal of waste within 15 days or face action in case of non-compliance.

The warning was issued to them during a meeting of Noida Authority officials with representatives of hotels, restaurants, market associations and commercial entities at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra here, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, officials also laid stress on proper segregation of wet and dry waste before their disposal by bulk waste generators, it noted.

Noida Authority's Deputy General Manager S P Singh informed the meeting that a work plan has been prepared for ensuring cleanliness in Noida keeping in view the Swachhta Survey of 2023.

"If a restaurant or hotel generates waste of over 50 kg, then it falls in the category of bulk waste generator. As per rules, bulk waste generators are mandatorily required to install compost processing units on their premises,” Singh said, according to the statement.

"Also, all the bulk waste generators were directed to ensure installation of compost processing units on their premises for disposal of waste in the next 15 days. Non compliance of rules will lead to strict action against bulk waste generators,” the office added.

Noida was ranked 150th in the cleanliness survey in 2019, 25th in 2020 and got the “cleanest medium city” tag in 2021 and “best sustainable city” tag in 2022, according to the statement.

Noida also holds a five star ranking in the category of “garbage-free” cities, it added.

