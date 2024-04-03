Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that during the poll campaign instead of answering on real issues he is always engaged in abusing Rahul Gandhi.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Ahead of the polls, the common people wishes to know why is the poverty increasing in the country. Why there is rise in unemployment? Why farmers'incomes is not getting doubled? Whenever Congress is asking these question the Prime Minister should give an answer. Instead of answering pertinent questions he is always abusing Rahul Gandhi."

He further said that PM Modi thinks that by abusing Rahul Gandhi people of the country can be misguided.

"PM Modi used to say when MPs come to Parliament they should keep their anger outside. I advice the PM that when he goes to campaign in polls he should keep his anger behind," he said.

Earlier PM Modi on Tuesday tore into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the party which ruled the country for 60 years and has been out of power for only 10 was talking about "setting the nation ablaze."

In a veiled jibe at the Congress MP, who is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, PM Modi labelled as a scion of the royal Congress family.

"The prince of the royal Congress family has declared that if the country elects Modi for a third term (at the Centre), the country will go up in flames. Those who ruled the country for 60 years and have been out of power for only 10 are now talking about setting the country on fire. Wouldn't you all give a befitting reply to such people? This time, don't even allow them in the field of battle," PM Modi said at a rally at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

In another salvo at the Congress, PM Modi said they are so engrossed in appeasement that they could never give primacy to national interest.

"Congress is so engrossed in appeasement that it can never think of the national interest. This is a party that turns a blind eye to infiltrators. Conversely, the BJP, through the CAA, gave citizenship to those who believe in India. However, the Opposition, including the Congress, are standing against it. We all know that it is mostly the (persecuted) Dalits and Sikhs who crossed over into India from other countries," he said. (ANI)

