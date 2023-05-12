New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): A day after Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj directed Services Secretary Ashish More to present a file for the transfer of a new officer to his post, Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has alleged that the officer has unexpectedly left the Secretariat without notifying the Minister's office.

The government has also alleged that the officer has rendered himself unreachable and his phone also remains switched off.

This comes amid the speculated large-scale administrative reshuffling a day after the Supreme Court ruled that the officers will be reporting to the GNCTD and not the Lieutenant Governor.

Possibly under the influence of the Central Government, the Special Secretary of the Services Department sent a communication to Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, indicating that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification dated May 21, 2015, has not yet been set aside, it is reported.

Along with this, the Services Secretary has not even initiated a file for posting a new officer.

Following this, it has been brought to the attention of the Services Secretary that their failure to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court would potentially be considered contempt of court.

It is unfortunate that the Central Government and the Lieutenant Governor seem unwilling to adhere to the directives of the highest court in the country.

The elected Delhi Government remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, efficiency, and good governance, and will take all necessary steps to ensure that the administration serves the best interests of the people of Delhi, stated an official release. (ANI)

