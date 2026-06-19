India News | Instead of Protesting over NEET, Congress Should Act Against Officers Named by CBI in Paper Leak Case: Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that instead of staging protests over the NEET examination controversy and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Congress government here should explain why no action has been taken for more than two years against officials against whom the CBI allegedly recommended action in the state police recruitment paper leak case.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur accused the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government of shielding officers named in the CBI probe and rewarding them with promotions and important postings.

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"Congress leaders are protesting across the country over NEET and demanding resignations. But they should first answer why no action has been taken against officers against whom the CBI made serious observations in the Himachal Pradesh police recruitment paper leak case. It has been nearly two years. Instead of acting against them, the government has promoted them and given them important assignments," Thakur alleged.

The BJP leader recalled that the police recruitment examination paper leak had surfaced during his tenure as Chief Minister and said his government acted immediately after receiving information about the leak.

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"I came to know about the leak around 12:30 at night. By 8:30 the next morning, we held a press conference, cancelled the examination and constituted a Special Investigation Team. Since the recruitment process was being conducted through the police department, we felt a fair investigation could not be ensured internally, and therefore, the case was handed over to the CBI within days," he said.

According to Thakur, the CBI completed its investigation and reportedly identified lapses on the part of certain officials, but the present government has failed to initiate action.

"The CBI conducted a detailed inquiry and recommended action against some officers whose negligence contributed to the incident. The question is why action has not been taken. Who is protecting them? Why have they instead been promoted and posted to important positions?" he asked.

Responding to nationwide protests by the Youth Congress over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Thakur said the Centre had taken the matter seriously and initiated corrective measures.

"The NEET paper leak was unfortunate, but the Government of India has acted with seriousness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have taken strong steps to ensure strict punishment for the guilty and to prevent such incidents in the future. There is no need to politicise the issue."

He accused the Congress of adopting a selective approach towards examination scandals and challenged Rahul Gandhi to explain the record of Congress-ruled states.

"Rahul Gandhi should answer what happened in Rajasthan, where 22 examination papers were leaked during the Congress government. Similar incidents occurred in Chhattisgarh as well, where nearly 18 paper leak cases were reported. Congress cannot ignore its own record while attacking others," he said.

Thakur further alleged that serious questions remain unanswered regarding recruitment examinations conducted under the present Himachal Pradesh government.

"Candidates themselves alleged mass copying and cheating during recruitment examinations. Fifteen to twenty candidates raised concerns about large-scale irregularities, but those issues were allegedly suppressed. Serious questions still remain," he said.

The former Chief Minister also criticised celebrations organised by some Congress workers in Varanasi on Rahul Gandhi's birthday, where he was reportedly portrayed as Lord Parshuram and subjected to rituals involving milk and water abhishek.

"Celebrating someone's birthday is perfectly acceptable and I extend my good wishes to Rahul Gandhi. But portraying a human being as an incarnation of a deity is inappropriate. If people want to pray for his long life, perform a havan or yajna, there is no objection. However, conducting milk abhishek and presenting him as Lord Parshuram creates confusion and hurts religious sentiments."

He said the symbolism of giving Rahul Gandhi an axe associated with Lord Parshuram in one hand and a copy of the Constitution in the other conveyed a contradictory message.

"The message is not clear. There appears to be confusion within the Congress leadership as well as among its supporters. Comparing Rahul Gandhi with Lord Parshuram is strange and raises questions," he said.

Thakur also launched a sharp attack on the Sukhu government over the law-and-order situation in Himachal Pradesh, citing recent incidents involving crimes against women.

"Law and order (situation) has become a matter of serious concern. Recently, a woman was shot dead in Shimla despite repeatedly warning authorities that her life was under threat. She had sought police protection and even released videos expressing fear for her safety. Yet no effective action was taken before the tragedy occurred."

He said merely arresting the accused after the incident could not be considered a success.

"The government is praising the police for arresting the accused. But the real question is why preventive action was not taken when the woman repeatedly sought help. Her life could have been saved." He said.

Referring to another recent murder of a woman in Shimla district, Thakur said two such incidents within a week highlighted the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

The BJP leader further alleged that police resources were being diverted towards political activities rather than public safety.

"Instead of focusing on law and order, the police are being used for political purposes. Elected representatives in local bodies are allegedly being pressured, threatened with transfers, vigilance inquiries and other forms of harassment." He added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)