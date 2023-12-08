Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Friday that to transform the country into a 'developed India' by 2047, we must connect the institutions with industry and stressed the need to establish goals for the next 25 years.

Addressing the 5th convocation ceremony of Bennett University in Greater Noida, the Chief Minister said, "When the country's population of 142 crore moves forward with one voice and resolve, there is no reason why our country cannot become a developed India."

As part of the event, the Chief Minister planted saplings within the university campus. The vice chancellor of the University presented him with an Angavastram. On this occasion, a BTech student presented a portrait of Shri Ram Darbar to the Chief Minister.

In his address, the Chief Minister extended best wishes to the graduating students and remarked that the university convocations are a transformed version of ancient India's university and Gurukul convocations. He said that the universities of ancient India were renowned centres for research and development for graduates worldwide.

He mentioned a verse from the Taittiriya Upanishad, "Satyam vada dharmam chara svadhyayananma pramadah," and emphasized the importance of speaking the truth, practising righteousness, avoiding laziness in self-study, and staying on the path of truth and righteousness.

He also urged the graduates to avoid negligence in virtuous actions, seize opportunities for greatness, and show respect to parents, teachers, and guests as if they were deities.

The Chief Minister stated that what we commonly refer to as 'religion' in everyday life may not actually be true religion; it could be just a part of it. He mentioned that rituals and worship practices cannot be considered as religion; these are personal activities.

"Religion is a broad concept that inspires us to follow the path of duties, ethical values, and virtuous conduct. Whenever the youth of India has followed this path, India has quickly become a major force in the world," Chief Minister Yogi emphasized.

CM Yogi further discussed the 'Panch Pran' of the Prime Minister, stating that every Indian should adopt this resolve, regardless of the field they are working in. He said that this can only happen when we have a vision of 'Nation First' in front of everyone. He asserted that prioritizing the country over personal and family interests is crucial for national progress.

While praising the accomplishments of Bennett University, the Chief Minister mentioned that the university has achieved many successes in just seven years. He emphasized the university's progress towards becoming a global institution and stressed the importance of educational institutions making efforts for their local communities. Furthermore, he highlighted the need for institutions to connect with industries for India to establish itself as a developed nation.

The Chief Minister appreciated Bennett University by noting that it has collaborations with more than 20 CEOs from different industries, guiding the students. During this, he also guided students on the importance of a clear vision, teamwork, and gaining experience, particularly in the context of the challenges posed by encephalitis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He mentioned that India has the highest youth population globally and that the state has the most youth in the country. He emphasized the need to move forward with this strength, stating that success in life comes through hard work and dedication. He assured the university of continuous support from the state government.

On this occasion, Bennett University Chancellor Vineet Jain, State Government Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, State Minister Brajesh Singh, University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Abraham, Nikhil Kamat, faculty members and a large number of university students and their families were present. (ANI)

