New Delhi, February 29: Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini carrying women officers has embarked on a historic expedition from Goa to Port Louis in Mauritius, showcasing 'Nari Shakti' in the maritime domain, officials said on Thursday. This is the "first-ever transoceanic sortie undertaken by Indian women in a double-handed mode", they said.

The INSV Tarini embarked on the expedition from INS Mandovi, Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius on February 28, a senior Navy official said. This expedition is being conducted under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA). Indian Navy Conducts Airborne Insertion Operations To Boost Anti-Piracy Efforts Over Arabian Sea (See Pics).

INSV Tarini Embarks on Expedition to Mauritius

"Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A have embarked on this historic voyage, showcasing the 'Nari Shakti' in the maritime domain," the official said. The expedition, onboard INSV Tarini, not only highlights the exceptional skill and dedication of the Indian Navy's women personnel but also underscores the nation's commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusivity in traditionally male-dominated fields, they said.

"Their endeavour serves as a crucial part of their preparation for the upcoming circumnavigation of the globe, scheduled later this year," the official said. The officers have been preparing themselves for the last two and half years following a rigorous selection process.

"Prior to the present expedition, the officers as part of a crew of six, sailed from Goa to Mauritius and back in 2022 followed by an expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back last year. "Thereafter, the officers undertook a sailing expedition from Goa to Port Blair and back in double-handed mode," the official said. Indian Navy Deploys INS Shivalik for Medical Assistance for Iranian FV With Pakistani Crew in Gulf of Aden (See Pics).

This would be their "last consolidation expedition" prior to the circumnavigation planned to commence in September this year, they said. The expedition was flagged off by a distinguished yachtsman, Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd), who has circumnavigated the globe non-stop on sailing boats twice.

He has been mentoring the two women officers for the last six months. In his address, he expressed pride in flagging off the monumental expedition. He said the expedition symbolises the spirit of adventure and resilience that defines the Indian Navy and exuded confidence in the capabilities of the women officers and "wished them fair winds and smooth seas on their historic voyage".

"The transoceanic expedition of INSV Tarini signifies a significant step forward in India's maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation's growing prominence in global maritime activities and gender equality on the high seas. "It is a testament to the Indian Navy's commitment to fostering excellence and diversity within its ranks," the senior official said.

