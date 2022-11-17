Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Thursday that an integrated command and control centre would be established in every district of Haryana, adding that it would be a milestone in curbing crime and ensuring transparency in all spheres.

The centres will support in fetching real-time information and enhance security and surveillance, traffic solid waste management, and e-governance applications, according to an official statement.

At a review meeting of a committee constituted under the ICCC projects, Kaushal said the project would be reviewed every five years for the upgradation of the smart systems and to meet the gaps.

The key components include civil infrastructure, smart solutions, sensors/cameras and other devices, and IT infrastructure.

The state government is already running pilot projects in three districts -- Gurugram, Faridabad and Karnal -- and it is yielding outstanding results, the release stated.

Extensive discussion also took place regarding the existing private camera integration with ICCC platforms and its network provisioning, which will expand the horizon of monitoring through the command centre.

The chief secretary said the proposed draft and a detailed presentation would be shown to the chief minister by next week.

