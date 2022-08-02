Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Punjab Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday instructed field veterinary staff to intensify the campaign for prevention of contagious lumpy skin disease found among animals in some parts of the state.

The minister said the skin disease which is caused by a virus of capripox genus, spreads rapidly among cows or buffaloes through flies, mosquitoes and ticks due to which the animals develop fever and rashes on almost all parts of their body.

Although the animal starts to recover after a week, dairy farmers need to be very careful, he said in an official statement.

Bhullar instructed all the field veterinary officers to pay regular visits under their jurisdiction and provide immediate assistance if any information about the spread of this disease was found.

"To create awareness about prevention from disease, the veterinary officers/inspectors should ensure announcements through gurdwaras and other religious places and awareness in the villages through 'sarpanches' about the symptoms or preventing measures of the disease", said the minister.

The district level teams have already been formed to protect livestock from lumpy skin disease. Apart from this, the team of North Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NRDDL) Jalandhar is also visiting the affected districts, he added.

He said that all the officers and employees of the animal husbandry department were helping animal farmers in every way. Therefore, animal farmers should not panic.

