Lucknow, May 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday told officials to intensify the coronavirus vaccination drive to cover one crore people in the state next month.

"Starting from June 1, vaccination will be intensified in all 75 districts of the state with a target of covering one crore people to safeguard them from coronavirus,” an official spokesperson said.

“Our goal is to administer one crore doses in the month of June. We have adequate amount of vaccines available in the state,” the CM told officials at a meeting.

The CM has also instructed health officials to keep in constant touch with the Centre and vaccine manufacturing companies for more doses.

Presently, the vaccination of those above 18 years is going on in 23 districts of the state and from June 1, it will be done in all 75 districts.

According to the spokesperson, in each district, vaccination centres will be opened to cover the district courts staff, government officials and journalists.

In densely populated districts, vaccination centres will be set up for bank workers, the Railways and Transport Department employees, he added.

Besides, two special booths will be set up in every district for parents of the children under 12 years of age.

According to an official data, the coronavirus jab has been administered to 1.73 crore UP people, of which over 1.39 crore have received the first dose while over 34 lakh people got their second jab.

