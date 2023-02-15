New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) An intensive operation to clean the Yamuna floodplains, involving territorial army personnel, will be launched by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

A 94-member company of the territorial army will be drafted to ensure ground level enforcement and monitoring of all untrapped drains and sub-drains that pollute the river, it said.

The Lt Governor heads a high-level committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in January to oversee implementation of its orders with regard to cleaning of the Yamuna. PTI VIT

