New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Duarte Pacheco, the president of the International parliamentary body IPU, will address Indian MPs on March 16 in the Central Hall of parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said Saturday.

The president of the Geneva-headquartered Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) is on India visit from March 14-20 on the invitation of Parliament of India.

Pacheco will call on Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during his visit, the LS Secretariat said in a statement.

Pacheco will also attend the felicitation ceremony and address the members under the auspices of the Indian Parliamentary Group (IPG) in Central Hall of Parliament House, it said.

Later in the day, he will have an interaction with the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs. He will also visit Goa and Agra during his stay in India.

IPU is one of the oldest and largest international Parliamentary bodies consisting of more than 179 Members.

IPU espouses for the cause of promoting democracy across the world and take up issues of international importance.

Since its independence, India has been an active Member of Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU).

