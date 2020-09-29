Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Monday issued a circular allowing the resumption of inter-state bus facility from Tuesday.

As per the circular, signed by Secretary in Uttarakhand Government, Shailesh Bagauli, the provision of filling 50 per cent seating in inter-district public transportation will also end from Tuesday. Now all modes of public transportation can function at full capacity, but standing in buses will not be allowed.

The order also said transport providers cannot charge more than the fixed rates from commuters and violators will be penalised.

The inter-state buses in Uttarakhand were not operational since March after the nationwide lockdown was announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

