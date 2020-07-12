New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): An inter-state gang of ATM card cloners was busted by Delhi police on Sunday and two persons were arrested.

A Chinese skimmer machine, phone and a knife have been recovered from the possession of the accused by the cyber unit of Nangloi police station of Outer district.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress MLAs Will Work Together and Congress Government will Complete its Five Years of Tenure, Says Congress General Secretary Avinash Pande: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

Both the accused persons were found involved in 7 ATM cheating cases registered in various police stations of Delhi and Haryana.

According to police, during sustained interrogation, it was revealed that they used to visit ATM booths, without a guard, to help females/senior citizens in withdrawing cash from ATM. During help, they copied/swapped their ATM card in the Skimmer device. Both the accused took the help of YouTube to learn the entire process of cloning ATM cards. (ANI)

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: NIA Court Sends Accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair to 14-Day Remand, Their COVID-9 Test Results to be Received Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)