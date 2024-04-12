Jamshedpur, Apr 12 (PTI) An Inter-state meeting between senior district and police officials of Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal was held on Friday in the collectorate here to ensure free and fair ensuing polls.

During the meeting, the Commissioner of Jharkhand's Kolhan division, Hari Kumar Keshri, suggested strengthening the coordination and intelligence network to check illegal transportation of cash, liquor, drugs and objectionable material to ensure peaceful and impartial elections.

Though the coordination between officials of the neighbouring states is good, it needs to be strengthened further in the poll-related works, he said.

Keshri suggested that the officials create a Whatsapp group at the sub-division and police station levels in the bordering areas.

The deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of police and superintendent-level officials of the bordering districts of three states should monitor all activities to plug lacunae, if any, and keep exchanging information, Keshri said.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Kolhan, Manoj Ratan Chothe, said the deployment of force in all sensitive pockets should be made sure for the ensuing polls and maintaining coordination.

"We need to ensure deployment of forces in adequate numbers in sensitive and super-sensitive areas as conducting peaceful, free and fair polls is our priority," he said, adding that effective action be taken against anti-social elements.

The officials also deliberated on strategies for security and vigilance across inter-state and district borders, maintaining law and order, checking the movement of anti-social elements and transportation of drugs, the DIG said.

The officials also agreed on exchanging information about habitual criminals and strict vigil at inter-state and district borders.

The Deputy Commissioner of West Singhbhum Kuldeep Chaudhary, Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Kishore Kaushal, and Superintendents of Police of Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar in Odisha, Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram in West Bengal also attended the meeting.

