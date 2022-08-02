Jamshedpur, Aug 2 (PTI) A two-wheeler theft gang, active in the West Bengal-Jharkhand border areas, was busted and three people were arrested, following which several stolen motorcycles were recovered, police said on Tuesday.

The gang used to steal motorcycles from West Bengal and sell those in Jharkhand, and those stolen in Jharkhand were sold in West Bengal after their engine and chassis numbers were erased, they said.

Investigating a motorcycle theft case, registered at Kamalpur police station of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police arrested one Subhash Gorai and recovered two stolen two-wheelers.

Gorai confessed that he had bought both the motorcycles from a two-wheeler mechanic, Pintu Mahato, Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

Acting on information provided by Mahato, police raided Pintu's shop and recovered nine stolen motorcycles with engine numbers of all the vehicles erased, he said.

Following Pintu's arrest, his accomplice Brihaspati Mahato who used to sell the stolen motorcycles was arrested.

"We have extracted vital information from the arrested persons and working on to apprehend other members of the gang," the officer said.

A case has been registered, he added.

