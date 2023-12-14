New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): In an interim relief, the Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the conviction of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Afzal Ansari in 2007 Gangster Act case, leading to the restoration of his status as a legislator.

The order was passed by a bench led by Justice Surya Kant. The court, however, allowed Afzal Ansari to attend the proceedings but imposed various conditions. Ansari's conviction will remain suspended till the final disposal of his plea, the court clarified. A detailed order is awaited.

The court has imposed conditions that Ansari cannot cast vote in Lok Sabha. The court also directed the Allahabad High Court to dispose of Afzal Ansari's appeal by June 30.

The Uttar Pradesh government has opposed the plea filed by Afzal Ansari seeking suspension of his conviction in a Gangster Act case.

Afzal Ansari has challenged the Allahabad High Court order which refused to stay the trial court order convicting him of a Gangster Act Case.

Afzal Ansari was later disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha representing the Ghazipur Parliamentary Constituency upon his conviction by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, MP/MLA Court, Ghazipur.

Afzal Ansari, brother of Ex-MLA Mukhtar Ansari, was convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment in a Gangster Act case by a trial court in Uttar Pradesh. Later he moved to the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on his conviction in the matter. Allahabad HC granted bail to him but refused to stay the trial court order convicting him in the case. (ANI)

