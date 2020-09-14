Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party was not involved in the collapse of the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government, but it was an internal dispute within the party behind its fate, said BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday.

"BJP workers do not feel differently either be in power or in opposition. We work for the people. We had no role in the collapse of Congress government. They had an internal dispute. They humiliated leaders like Jyotriaditya Scindia and other MLAs. We have never brought down any government," Bharti said in her public speech at a program in Bhind.

Also Read | Ashish Mathur Is a Known Name in Choreography Giving Too Many Music Videos With Top Celebrities.

"I was talking with Shivraj, when the results of MP polls were being announced. Shivraj had told me that he will not form a government through bad tricks. We have never used bad tricks to form the government," she added.

By-elections are due on 26 seats which fell vacant following resignations of 24 Congress MLAs and death of two legislators earlier. In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time after the collapse of Kamal Nath-led government.

Also Read | Onion Export Banned by Govt of India With Immediate Effect.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh was present during the occasion. Praising fellow party leader Uma Bharti, he said, "although Atma Nirbhar Bharat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision but we will not be able to complete it without with you."

In the program organized at Agriculture Produce Market Complex Amayan, Bhind, Chief Minister Chouhan and former Chief Minister Uma Bharti inaugurated and performed bhoomi poojan of development works of over Rs 20 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)