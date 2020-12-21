Kurukshetra, Dec 21 (PTI) The annual International Gita Mahotsav commenced here on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Haryana Tourism and Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini were among the dignitaries who inaugurated the festival, according to an official statement.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, various events at the festival are being broadcast live through virtual mode and social media platforms.

The highlight of the festival this year will be on the concluding day on December 25 when 55,000 school students will collectively recite 19 verses from the Bhagavad Gita.

The recitation will be conducted through online mode at 12 noon.

As many as 9,000 students will be from Kurukshetra, where the international festival is held each year, while the rest will be from the remaining 21 districts in the state.

The education department has been entrusted with the responsibility of linking all schools with this programme.

Following the COVID-19-related guidelines, it has been decided to conduct all school competitions online this time, the statement added.

