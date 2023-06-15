New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The three-day International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) will be held at the Pragati Maidan here on Friday.

The highlights of the festival are the 'Steadfast Nutrition Pro Show' and the 'Sheru Classic Pro Qualifiers' among India's biggest bodybuilding championships, powered by Steadfast Nutrition, a sports and wellness nutrition brand, the event organisers said.

"The pro show, a milestone event for Indian bodybuilding and the second-ever in India, will give winners a direct entry into Mr Olympia USA, the world's most prestigious bodybuilding tournament," Aman Puri, founder, Steadfast Nutrition said.

He said the championships will witness the participation of 600 athletes from India and abroad.

“By supporting these events, Steadfast Nutrition wants to move closer to its vision of making India the world's sports capital by 2050. Currently, only cricket, football and hockey dominate the discourse around sports. Bodybuilding is neglected even though it is becoming increasingly popular among the youth," Puri said.

