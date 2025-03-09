New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday said they have busted a gang of thieves who used to target commuters in Metro Stations, buses and crowded markets and then smuggle the stolen devices to neighbouring countries of Bangladesh and Nepal.

Delhi police said its Cyber Cell, Crime Branch busted an International Syndicate of mobile phone thieves who disposed off the stolen phones from Delhi/NCR to Bangladesh on a large scale and arrested a West Bengal-based smuggler from Salimgarh Bypass, Kotwali in the national capital.

A total of 48 high-end stolen mobile phones were recovered from his possession while he was fleeing to West Bengal. The approximate value of recovered phones is about Rs 20 lakh. The arrested smuggler has been identified as Abdush (aged 24 years), a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal.

DCP, Crime Aditya Gautam, said, "Past investigations had revealed that multiple syndicates of mobile phone thieves are actively operating in Delhi/NCR, specializing in the large-scale smuggling of stolen mobile phones to neighboring countries, like Bangladesh and Nepal. To tackle this growing menace, Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, has launched an intensive operation to identify and dismantle these syndicates. A dedicated team was deployed to gather credible intelligence, focusing on theft-prone areas such as Metro stations, buses, and crowded markets, where pickpockets and professional thieves target unsuspecting commuters."

After thorough surveillance, digital tracking, and human intelligence, police identified key players involved in the illegal trade of stolen mobile phones and received specific information that the West Bengal-based smuggler Abdush had stockpiled a significant number of stolen mobile phones in Delhi and was fleeing to West Bengal.

Based on this, a core team of the Cyber Cell was constituted to nab the accused with a consignment of stolen phones, the police said.

Acting on the lead, the team laid a trap at Salim Garh By-Pass, near the CATS Office, Kotwali, Delhi and the accused was successfully overpowered while he tried to flee away, sensing the presence of police. On search, 48 high value stolen mobile phones were recovered from his backpack (Pitthu Bag). Accordingly, he was arrested, and the mobile phones were seized under appropriate sections of law.

The syndicate ensured that the stolen mobile phones were swiftly moved out of Delhi/NCR, making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to trace them. Once stolen, the mobile phones are never sold or used locally to avoid detection. Instead, they are immediately collected by smugglers, who purchase them at a nominal price of Rs 2,000-3,000 per device. These smugglers then transport bulk consignments to West Bengal, where the phones undergo modifications before being dispatched to Bangladesh. The syndicate further sells these phones for Rs 8,000-10,000 each in the illegal cross-border market.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Abdush was struggling with financial difficulties. In search of easy and fast earnings, he got involved in illegal activities in 2023. Initially, he was engaged in the scrap trading of mobile phone parts, and during this period, he came in contact with Sameer and Salim, the key players in the stolen mobile phone trade. Seeing an opportunity for quick profits, he started purchasing stolen mobile phones from them at significantly low prices. He then sold these devices in the local markets of West Bengal and smuggled them into Bangladesh. The accused has further confessed to having smuggled more than 800 stolen phones from Delhi to West Bengal in past one to one-and-half years.

The Cyber Cell is now focusing on identifying his associates, including Sameer and Salim, and their larger network in Delhi, West Bengal, and Bangladesh. Further investigations are underway to trace the smuggling routes and dismantle the entire syndicate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)