New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh on Thursday unveiled the curtain raiser to the Fifth Assembly of the International Solar Alliance along with side events to be held in New Delhi from October 17-20, 2022.

India holds the office of the President of the ISA Assembly. Ministers, missions and delegates from 109 Member and Signatory Countries are set to participate in this meeting. The Assembly will be presided over by R K Singh, Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy.

R K Singh in his address today remarked that India's pace of Energy Transition is the fastest in the world. International Solar Alliance is absolutely essential for our planet's goal of Energy Transition.

The Minister said that solar being the cheapest source of energy, solar and mini-grids are the answer to universal access to energy in the world.

The Minister in his address further remarked that ISA is the essential vehicle to fulfil the international pledges on Energy Transition.

The Assembly is the apex decision-making body of ISA, in which each Member Country is represented. This body makes decisions concerning the implementation of the ISA's Framework Agreement and coordinated actions to be taken to achieve its objective.

The Assembly meets annually at the ministerial level at the ISA's seat. It assesses the aggregate effect of the programmes and other activities in terms of deployment of solar energy, performance, reliability, cost and scale of finance.

The Fifth Assembly of the ISA will deliberate on the key initiatives of ISA on three critical issues energy access, energy security, and energy transition.

World leaders from ISA Member Countries will also discuss the strategic plan of the ISA in Programmatic Support for LDC and SIDS Member Countries, Capacity Building support to all developing Member Countries, and Analytics & Advocacy support to all Member Countries.

The fifth Assembly is expected to lead to a greater consensus among countries for the promotion of solar power. Increased international cooperation will be the backbone of the energy transition, propelling investment and creating millions of new green jobs in this crucial decade of climate action.

The ISA Secretariat has planned a series of technical sessions on various strategic initiatives of the ISA on October 19, 2022, and technical sessions on various emergent issues in the solar and clean energy sector in collaboration with partner organisations. Following the fifth General Assembly, three analytical reports will also be launched, namely, World Solar Technology ReportWorld Solar Market ReportWorld Solar Investment Report

The International Solar Alliance is an international organisation with 109 member and signatory countries. It works with governments to improve energy access and security worldwide and promote solar power as a sustainable way to transition to a carbon-neutral future.

ISA's mission is to unlock US$ 1 trillion of investments in solar by 2030 while reducing the cost of the technology and its financing. It promotes the use of solar energy in the Agriculture, Health, Transport and Power Generation sectors.

ISA member countries are driving change by enacting policies and regulations, sharing best practices, agreeing on common standards, and mobilising investments. Through this work, ISA has identified and designed and tested new business models for solar projects; supported governments to make their energy legislation and policies solar-friendly through Ease of Doing Solar analytics and advisory; pooled demand for solar technology from different countries, and drove down costs; improved access to finance by reducing the risks and making the sector more attractive to private investment; increased access to solar training, data and insights for solar engineers and energy policymakers.

With the signing and ratification of the ISA Framework Agreement by 15 countries, on 6 December 2017, ISA became the first international intergovernmental organization to be headquartered in India.

ISA is partnering with multilateral development banks (MDBs), development financial institutions (DFIs), private and public sector organisations, civil society, and other international institutions to deploy cost-effective and transformational solutions through solar energy, especially in the least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS). (ANI)

