India News | International Tea Day Celebrated for the First Time at Agriculture College in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 22 (ANI): A grand celebration marking International Tea Day was held in Tripura on Wednesday, with the event being observed for the first time at the Agriculture College in Lembucherra under the initiative of the Tea Board of India and the Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC).

The celebration was also organised at the office premises of the Tripura Tea Development Corporation with the objective of creating awareness about the significance of International Tea Day and recognising the contribution of people associated with the tea industry.

Also Read | Pune Acid Attack: Spurned Lover Tells Woman 'You Can't Belong to Anyone' Before Throwing Acid, Accused Arrested.

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu attended the programme as the chief guest. Also present on the occasion were Anurima Phukan Yadav and senior officials, including the Managing Director of the Tripura Tea Development Corporation.

Samir Ranjan Ghosh, Chairman of TTDC, has said to ANI that the event highlighted the rich heritage, culture and economic importance of the tea industry in Tripura and across India. Students of the Agriculture College, tea garden workers and stakeholders connected to the tea sector participated enthusiastically in the celebrations.

Also Read | Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts As Heat Wave Tightens Grip Across India; UP's Banda Sizzles at 48.2 Degrees Celsius for Third Consecutive Day.

"As you know, today is the 21st May, which is celebrated as the International Day of Tripura for the first time at the Agriculture College. Today, we have celebrated International Day of the International Tea Board India. We have also celebrated International Tea Day at the office premises of Tripura Tea Development Corporation. The main purpose of this celebration is to raise awareness about this special day & all the people who are connected to the tea industry to be dignified," said Ghosh.

"Besides the h'ble Governor of Tripura, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, executive director, Anurima Phukan Yadav of the regional office of Tea Board of India & Managing director, Tripura Tea Development Corporation have also been present. The most important part of today's program is that today we have shared the heritage, culture, and Economic values with all. A very good program has been organised here today, students of this Agriculture college, workers of our Garden have together celebrated this Day," he added.

Organisers said the programme aimed to honour tea workers and promote dignity and recognition for all those associated with the tea industry. Cultural exchanges and interactive sessions were also held as part of the celebration.

A large number of students, tea workers and members of the tea industry community gathered to mark the occasion, making the event a significant celebration of Tripura's growing tea sector and its contribution to the state's economy and cultural identity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)