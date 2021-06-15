Bengaluru, Jun 15 (PTI) The 7th International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21 at Kanteerava indoor stadium here, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.

The celebrations will be held from 7 AM to 8 AM.

The Minister who is chairperson of the event's organising committee after holding a meeting Tuesday said, Yoga Day will be celebrated jointly by the departments of Higher Education, Youth Empowerment, and Karnataka State Olympic Association and a maximum number of participants will be limited to 100 people in view of the Covid pandemic.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Seers of various mutts and yoga experts will be present during the occasion, he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

"Yoga is proven to be scientific and helps in battling respiratory diseases which have become a cause of concern these days and it provides holistic health by enhancing the fitness of both body and the mind," Narayana said.

K C Narayana Gowda, Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Govindaraju, MLC and Chairperson, Karnataka State Olympic Association, and senior officials were present at the meeting.PTI KSU SS

