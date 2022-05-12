Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], May 12 (ANI): The internet services have been restored in Rajasthan's Bhilwara as the situation is peaceful, said Bhilwara District Magistrate on Thursday.

The internet services were suspended after the tension escalated in the area following the death of a 22-year-old man, who was allegedly stabbed in the Kotwali Police Station area of Bhilwara on Tuesday night.

"Internet services have been restored in Bhilwara as the situation remains peaceful. I would like to assure the victim's family that action will be taken against the accused. Appeal to the public not to pay heed to rumours," said Bhilwara DM.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, tension escalated in Nohar city of Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) block president Satveer Saharan was injured following a group clash.

The district administration has also suspended internet services in Nohar and the other two towns in the Hanumangarh district.

Rajasthan has been witnessing various incidents of violence over the past two months.

Last week, two persons were attacked by unidentified people and their bike was set on fire. The incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara last night.

Tension gripped Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city. There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured.

In Karauli, violence broke out after the stone-pelting incident took place at a religious procession in April this year, while a 300-year-old temple was allegedly demolished using a bulldozer in Alwar's Rajgarh. (ANI)

