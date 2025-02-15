New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested an interstate drug peddler and seized 295 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh from him, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Nitin (31), was arrested on February 14 after a police team received information during patrolling in the Nand Nagri area of northeast Delhi.

They intercepted Nitin, and upon searching his vehicle, the team recovered the contraband.

During interrogation, Nitin admitted to his involvement in drug trafficking and disclosed details about his supplier.

Further investigation revealed that he had a previous case registered against him in Ghaziabad.

