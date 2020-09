Amaravati, Sep 23 (PTI): The videoconference on COVID-19 control measures on Wednesday had an interesting interlude between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"I feel delighted that I had a darshan of Lord Venkateswara through this videoconference today," the Prime Minister remarked as he glanced at a portrait of the 'Kaliyuga Daivam' behind Jagan, who attended the event from Tirumala Hills.

The Chief Minister flew directly to Tirupati from New Delhi after some change in his schedules in the national capital and took part in the videoconference from the Annamayya Bhavan on Tirumala Hills.

"Its commendable that you are taking part in this VC, having come to Tirumala to take part in the Lords annual Brahmotsavam, the Prime Minister reportedly told the Chief Minister.

Modi was also said to have appreciated the village and ward secretariat system being implemented in Andhra Pradesh and hoped other states would emulate it.

