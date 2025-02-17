Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], February 17 (ANI): Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh revealed that the CID has filed a case against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh under sections 48, 152, 61, 197(1) of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) read by section 13(1) of the UAPA on February 16. The Assam DGP further stated that the case was filed after receiving an order from the cabinet.

Speaking to the media Assam DGP Harmeet Singh said, "Yesterday itself, on receiving the Cabient's directives, CID was instructed to file a case. Today morning, CID has filed a case u/s 48, 152, 61, 197(1) of BNS read with sec 13(1) of the UAPA against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown others. The case has been registered and the investigation has begun."

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Bounce Back To End 8-Day Losing Streak.

Assam DGP further stated that the CID will investigate if there are other people involved with Tauqeer into the matter or not.

DGP Harmeet Singh said, "It has been seen that till now the activities of the said Ali Tauqeer Sheikh are against national security. He has been making utterances and it seems that his activities hurt the broader spectrum of national security."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Man Killed, Another Injured As Pickup Van Rams Into Them on Ayodhya-Prayagraj National Highway.

"So, it has to be seen as to what exactly he has done which is suspected already and whether there are other people involved in the conspiracy with him, who were these others, are they within India, within Assam - so they will all be looked at. There can be not harm to India's integrity, we have pledged this. CID will take the case forward like this", he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a state cabinet meeting on February 16 and had directed the state DGP to register a FIR against said Pakistan national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and start a probe against him.

"Following scrutiny of his (Ali Tauqeer Sheik) social media activity and information available in the public domain, it appears that Ali Sheikh has been in contact with Elizabeth Gogoi, a British national and the wife of Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi. Apart from his engagement with the Govt of Pakistan, Ali Sheikh has also founded 'Lead Pakistan', a non-profit organisation working in the field of climate change. Elizabeth Gogoi was an integral part of 'Lead Pakistan' during her time spent in Islamabad. Ali Sheikh and Elizabeth Gogoi have been a part of global climate action group, 'The Climate and Development Knowledge Network' which operates both in India and Pakistan. The Assam cabinet notes its concerns regarding the explicit involvement of a Pakistani-based leader and other actor of a climate action group in the matters concerning India's internal affairs, thereby raising serious questions on its actual intended operations...Assam cabinet has directed the Assam DGP to register a case against Ali Sheikh," he said on Sunday.

Reactng to the FIR and the investigation, Congress MP Guarav Gogoi attacked the CM on the allegations saying said that something was bothering the CM and it is natural because he is scared.

Addressing a press conference, Gogoi said that the CM kept 'changing' his stand every day out of fear. He stated that he is in fear about the elections and knows that he will lose his post.

"People of Assam saw the CM's face yesterday. Look at his eyes, it was clear that something was amiss. There is something that is bothering the CM and it is natural because he is scared. He changes his stand every day out of fear...Congress' stand is clear. If they have to investigate anything, they can. We stand firm," Gogoi said addressing the conference. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)