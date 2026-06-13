India News | Investigation Underway in TCS Pune Employee Death by Suicide Case, Says Police

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Pune Police said they have launched an investigation into the death, by suicide, of a 48-year-old Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Pune employee from Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Pune, Sudhakar Yadav told ANI, "A TCS employee, identified as Amit Abhay Brahme, committed suicide on June. Based on his detailed suicide note, an FIR has been registered against three people, including two TCS employees. He wrote that he was subjected to repeated insults and mental harrasment. Investigation is underway."

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According to police, the case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by his 19-year-old son, Anish Brahme, on June 9 , who alleged that his father had been subjected to prolonged mental harassment, humiliation and defamation, which ultimately led him to take the extreme step.

Police said a suicide note was recovered after Brahme's death. Family members have claimed that the note referred to the emotional distress and pressure he had allegedly been facing for a prolonged period.

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As per the complaint, Brahme was allegedly sidelined at work, with key assignments being withdrawn from him. The family further alleged that he was repeatedly humiliated, pressured to resign and threatened with negative assessments regarding his professional performance.

Apart from the workplace-related allegations, the family has accused one employee of filing false criminal complaints against Brahme and sending legal notices that allegedly caused further mental distress. The complainant has also alleged that defamatory communications were circulated to the company regarding Brahme. One of the employees had also allegedly sent an email to TCS to defame Brahme.

Police officials confirmed that an investigation has been initiated and statements of relevant persons will be recorded as part of the probe.

Responding to the allegations, TCS issued a statement expressing condolences over the death of its employee, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague, Amit Brahme. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time. The wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we are extending all support to the bereaved family. We have also taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are ascertaining the facts. Complete cooperation is being extended to relevant authorities as they continue their investigation.As this is an ongoing process, it won't be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage. We remain committed to fostering a workplace that is respectful, supportive, and inclusive for all our employees."

The case has been registered at the Bhosari Police Station of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police under BNS Section 108,3(5) for further investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)