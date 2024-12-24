Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): A minor boy named Aditya died by suicide after allegedly facing severe harassment in his village, prompting the Uttar Pradesh Police to register a case under relevant sections.

Speaking to ANI, Circle Officer (CO) Pradeep Kumar Tripathi stated, "A boy named Aditya hanged himself, and a case has been registered in PS Kaptanganj. A case has been registered in the relevant sections...The reason is suspected to be mutual differences."

However, the victim's family has alleged that Aditya was subjected to severe harassment before his death. According to his uncle, Vijay Kumar, the minor boy was invited to a birthday party in the village where he was assaulted.

"He was invited to a birthday party in the village. We don't know if it was all pre-planned, but he was stripped naked and beaten and even urinated on. When we went to the Police Station to file a complaint, our complaint wasn't registered," the victim's uncle alleged.

Vijay further alleged that their attempts to lodge a formal complaint were initially ignored. He said, "The incident occurred on December 20, but we learned about it the next day. Aditya came home late at night and narrated the ordeal the following morning. Despite our efforts, the authorities did not register our complaint for three days. They harassed him again, which led to his suicide."

The police are investigating the matter, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

