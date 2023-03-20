New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) India on Monday welcomed a new report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, saying it endorses the country's call for equity and climate justice.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the report echoes the vision of 'Mission LiFE' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2022 and the call for a global mass movement for inducing behavioural changes focused on "mindful and deliberate utilization" of resources.

"India welcomes the Synthesis Report of the Sixth Assessment Report of the IPCC (AR6-SYR). The report confirms climate change as one of the key environmental challenges facing humanity. The Synthesis Report for Policy Makers endorses India's call for equity and climate justice," Yadav said in a series of tweets.

He said climate scientists confirmed that financial support from developed to developing countries is a critical enabler of climate action highlighting that current flows are inadequate. "This includes the promised-but-never-received USD 100 billion."

The IPCC's Synthesis Report released on Monday is a summary of all the reports it produced since 2015 on the reasons and consequences of global temperature rise due to anthropogenic emissions.

It said the world is very likely to miss the most important climate target of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels but drastic and urgent action in this decade can prevent it.

The IPCC said keeping warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels requires deep, rapid and sustained greenhouse gas emissions reductions in all sectors.

Approved during a week-long session in Interlaken, Switzerland, the report underlined that the "10 per cent of households with the highest emissions per person contribute 34 45 per cent of all household emissions, while the bottom 50 per cent contribute just 13 to 15 per cent."

Yadav said the report reaffirms the role of unequal historical and ongoing contributions to GHG emissions. Role of unsustainable lifestyles and patterns of consumption and production have been emphasized along with unsustainable energy use.

"The report says that critical adaptation gaps exist which are expected to widen at current rates and calls for rapidly ramping up global finance flows for adaptation, targeting developing countries," he said.

