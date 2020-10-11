Machilipatnam(AP), Oct 11 (PTI) A cricket betting racket was busted on Sunday with the arrest of 18 people and Rs 6.45 lakh cash seized from them, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a house in Pothireddypalem village in Krishna district where the gang was engaged in betting over ongoing IPL matches.

Eighteen people were arrested, they said adding the prime accused were absconding.

A case has been registered under Section 3 and 4 of AP Gaming Act and investigation is on.

