Karimnagar (Telangana), Oct 20 (PTI) An IPL betting racket was busted in Telangana with the arrest of 15 people and seizure of Rs 1.4 lakh cash, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the clinic of a private medical practitioner in Naspur village in Mancherial district where the men were engaged in betting, Ramagundam Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police, N Ashok Kumar told reporters.

"We seized Rs 1,40,800 cash and 16 mobiles from them," he said about the raid at the clinic of Jabri Iqbal (32).

At that time they were betting on an ongoing Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai and Rajasthan, Kumar added.

One of the 16 accused is said to be absconding, he said adding efforts were on to arrest him, he told.

The accused have been sent to judicial remand, he said.

An IPL betting racket was busted in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh recently and 18 people were arrested.PTICOR SS

