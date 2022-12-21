Triupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Popular Tollywood actor Mohan Babu on Tuesday called IAS and IPS officers on Tuesday as 'stooges' of political parties.

He was invited as the chief guest at the pre-release function of another popular actor Vishal's movie 'Lathi' in Tirupati.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Delhi Police Arrests Five Fraudsters for Duping More Than 500 People on Social Media.

At the event, Mohan Babu said, "The job of police is tough. Common people expect a lot from them. They tell the truth to the officers. But I have a problem with that."

"Whichever political party is in power, some IAS and IPS officers will have to work for them. This is sad. I have seen officers losing their jobs," he added further.

Also Read | COVID-19 Horror in China: Dead Bodies Pile On Top of Each Other in Hospital Morgues As Coronavirus Wave Strikes Beijing.

The officers work like ''stooges of a political party", the actor said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)