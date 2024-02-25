Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) A K Choudhary, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, an official said on Sunday.

Choudhary, Special Director General of Police, Crime, will succeed IAS officer Satish Chandra, who retired on November 1 last year after an 18-month tenure as the JKPSC chairman.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: BJP To Launch 'Labharthi' Campaign To Connect With Welfare Scheme Beneficiaries in State Today.

"...the Lieutenant Governor of UT of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint A K Choudhary as Chairman, Public Service Commission for UT of J&K. He shall hold the position of the Chairman, PSC, till he attains the age of 62 years," the official said, quoting an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

According to the order, the appointment of Choudhary, 59, will take effect from the date he assumes office.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Government School Teacher Suspended Over Alleged Disrespect to Goddess Saraswati, Hurting Religious Sentiments in Baran.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)