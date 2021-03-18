Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Sanjay Pandey, DG Maharashtra State Security Corporation, who recently went on leave, on Thursday accused the Uddhav Thackeray led-government in the state of overlooking his seniority while granting position in the police department.

His statement comes after senior IPS officer Sanjay Pandey informed the Maharashtra government that he has decided to proceed on leave. This development took place after Pandey was shifted to head the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC). Sanjay Pandey was earlier DG, Home Guards.

"I have been mistreated. I think what all happened is not according to the law. That's why I tried to present my side to the government and requested them to rectify their mistakes."

On the possible issue of political animosity, Pandey said, "I was DCP zone 8 during the 1993 riots and I had taken justified action against party's workers (Shiv Sena) in areas near Kherwadi..for blocking road etc. ... The govt is too large a body to settle scores with me. If they are, we are not in safe hands."

"They (State government) gave me inquiries against senior IPS officers and I completed those, filed reports too. But when they had to give me charge of the big office they neglected me like I was not efficient enough. I don't know why they did this," he added.

Talking about the letter he has sent to the Maharashtra government, Pandey said, "Well, my letter speaks for itself and talks about the injustice that has been done to me. Not only this government but prior to this government, there were injustices that were being done. And I have mentioned several instances of this government."

On whether he will take the charge of the new position, he said, "There is no question of me taking charge of my new office because I was already having that charge additional to the DG home guards office since the retirement of previous Maharashtra Security corporation chief... I have proceeded to leave that's it."

"When the CP post became vacant I was a senior, but they overlooked me. When the anti-corruption post became vacant they overlooked me. When the DG went, they gave an additional charge to someone, which is illegal, as per the Supreme Court order. Now again the CP post became vacant they have appointed another officer. I have nothing against these brother officers but the act of the government is not in line with what the SC order is." (ANI)

