New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Wednesday took over as the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He has been appointed as the CBI Director for a period of 2 years.

SK Jaiswal, a Maharashtra cadre and 1985 IPS batch, previously served as DGP Maharashtra. He also served in RAW for eight years.

He has now been appointed as Director CBI by the Empowered Committee.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has based on the panel recommended by the Committee, approved the appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH: 1985) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office or until further orders whichever is earlier," a government notification said.

Before being appointed as DCBI, he was the DG of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

A few months back he had requested the state government to relieve him so that he may go on a Central deputation.

He was reportedly not happy with the functioning of the state Home Ministry, particularly in the matter of transfers and postings, so he had wished to go on a Central deputation and requested for the same. (ANI)

