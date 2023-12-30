Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 30 (ANI): After the approval of the voluntary retirement of Umesh Mishra, IPS Utkal Ranjan Sahoo has been given the additional charge of Rajasthan Director-General of Police (DGP).

This came after the Rajasthan government's order on Friday.

"Utkal Ranjan Sahoo, IPS, Director General and Commandant General, Home Guards, Rajasthan, Jaipur will hold the charge of the post of Director General of Police, Rajasthan, Jaipur, in addition to his duties until further orders," read the order released on December 29.

Notably, Utkal Ranjan Sahu (UR Sahu) is a 1988 batch IPS officer. Utkal Ranjan Sahu, originally from Odisha, was promoted to DG rank in June 2020. Before this, he was posted as DG (Director General) Home Guard for three and a half years. (ANI)

