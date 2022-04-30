Aligarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Angry villagers created a ruckus on Saturday at Chandaus police station here after a person, who was detained following a clash between two families, died while he was allegedly in a police vehicle.

Family members of the victim identified as Saghir (55) alleged that he had died in police custody.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Fraudsters Circulate Morphed Pornographic Video to Family, Friends After Man Fails To Repay Loan.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters that trouble arose in village Jamuka on Saturday morning, when some persons from neighbouring Bulandshahr district, who were in-laws of Saghir's son came to the village and had a heated exchange.

This led to violence between Saghir's family and his son's in-laws and police force was rushed to control the situation, the SSP said. He said that a domestic problem had led to tension between Saghir's son and his in-laws.

Also Read | Gurugram Hottest at 46.2 Degrees Celsius in Haryana, Punjab.

Two senior police officers including SP (city) have been sent to the village to investigate the matter and take stock of the situation, the SSP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to know the cause of the death, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)