New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): To offer an enhanced travel experience to the railway passengers, IRCTC is all set to open a New World-Class Executive Lounge at the New Delhi Railway Station.

This new lounge has been set up on first floor of platform number 1 of New Delhi Railway Station and would be started soon.

Also Read | Who Is Bhupendra Patel? Here’s All You Need to Know About The New Chief Minister of Gujarat.

An IRCTC official said, "The new state of the art executive lounge aims to provide all services and facilities required for comfortable wait for the passengers during pre-departures and post arrivals. The lounge has been designed on the looks of airport lounges with much more space and serene environment."

According to the official, "The new executive lounge will be offering the visitors with a wide range of complimentary and paid services such as channel music, wi-fi, TV, train information display, types of beverages and multi-cuisine buffets. It will also provide recliners, spacious luggage racks, restrooms with wash and change facilities, shoe shiners, newspapers and magazines on display and a fully operational business centre with computer, printer, Photostat and fax facility for the passengers."

Also Read | Bhupendra Patel Named as New Gujarat Chief Minister After Vijay Rupani Resigns.

To access this newly commissioned executive lounge, passengers would have to pay an entry charges of Rs. 150 plus taxes for first hour and Rs. 99 for each extra hour. The lounge will be operational 24x7 and the entry charges will include a host of services such as comfortable seating facilities, Wi-Fi internet facility, retailing of books & magazines, complimentary tea or coffee or beverages.

With the aim of offering clean and hygienic wash and change experience to the visitors during the journey, separate bath facilities for men and women will be made available to them at a charge of Rs. 200 including taxes with high quality toiletries that will include laundered towels, soap, shampoo, shower caps and dental kits.

In this lounge, IRCTC will also be offering a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals in the form of Buffets ranging at prices from Rs 250 to Rs 385 per person. The company is also offering all inclusive package for the passengers for using executive lounge at one time charge of Rs. 600, which will include two hours stay, wash and change facility along with one buffet meal.

This is second executive lounge to be set up by IRCTC at New Delhi Railway Station that will provide world class services to the railway passengers. The first executive lounge has already been in operation since 2016 on ground floor at platform number 16.

IRCTC is also operating its executive lounges at railway stations of Agra, Jaipur, Sealdah, Ahmedabad and Madurai. It is also planning to set up such lounges to all important and state capital stations in near future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)