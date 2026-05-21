India News | IRCTC Launches Upgraded Golden Chariot Luxury Train for 2026-27 Season

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), the tourism arm of Indian Railways and a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, has introduced the newly upgraded Golden Chariot Luxury Train for the 2026-27 tourist season.

The Golden Chariot, long celebrated for tracing South India's layered history and lush panoramas, returns this season in a reimagined form that marries old-world romance with contemporary comfort.

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Step inside and the carriage exhales a new calm: hand-picked upholstery in muted tones, lacquered wood surfaces warming the light, and cabins refreshed with plush linens and subtly scented bath amenities that speak of quiet luxury.

Mealtimes are staged with international-brand crockery and crisp white linens, while Smart TVs and Wi-Fi streaming bring a private cinema into the cabin without disturbing the carriage's tranquil rhythm. Safety and service have been modernised with discreet CCTV, advanced fire-alarm systems and a polished hospitality team; selected house pours are offered as a thoughtful, unobtrusive touch.

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According to the release, the train accommodated up to 80 guests across 40 artfully appointed cabins, the Golden Chariot offers an intimate canvas for slow, indulgent travel. The accommodation mix has been configured to suit varied needs: 13 double-bed cabins, 26 twin-bed cabins and one cabin thoughtfully designed for differently abled guests, all finished with the same attention to materiality and comfort that defines the train.

Dining and social life aboard are shaped by three signature venues. Ruchi and Nalapaka, two fine-dining restaurants, stage an exquisite sequence of Indian and international dishes presented on premium crockery and linens; their service is measured, quietly exacting. Madira, the lounge bar, supplies a pleasant counterpoint: a curated assortment of beverages poured with discretion, the soft clink of glass punctuating conversation, as per the release.

For restoration between excursions, there is the Arogya Spa & Fitness Centre, where tradition and contemporary wellbeing meet. Expect the aromatic lift of Ayurvedic oils, skilled therapies that ease travel fatigue, and a compact fitness area with modern equipment for those who prefer movement to stillness, an onboard sanctuary designed to reinvigorate body and mind.

Season 2026-27 itineraries balance landmark heritage with scenic repose. The flagship Pride of Karnataka (05 nights / 06 days) traces a generous arc: Bengaluru - Bandipur - Mysuru - Halebidu - Chikkamagaluru - Hampi - Goa - Bengaluru. Jewels of South (05 nights / 06 days) threads historic towns and coastal charm: Bengaluru - Mysuru - Kanchipuram - Mahabalipuram - Thanjavur - Chettinad - Cochin - Chertala - Bengaluru. For a briefer immersion, Glimpses of Karnataka (03 nights / 04 days) offers Bengaluru - Bandipur - Mysuru - Hampi - Bengaluru. Each route is designed to juxtapose moments of discovery with carefully timed repose onboard.

IRCTC has introduced exclusive promotional offers for select departures in the 2026-27 season. A 20% discount on the published tariff, inclusive of supplement charges, will be available to guests of all nationalities for specified departures, subject to cabin availability and valid up to the date of departure. An additional 5% Early-Bird discount applies for guests who complete advance payments on or before 30 June 2026--stackable atop the 20% promotional reduction.

The package is comprehensive and deliberately frictionless: all onboard meals; selected house pours; guided sightseeing in air-conditioned vehicles; monument entry fees; and meals at designated outside venues as per the itinerary are included. This scope allows travellers to move through the season's programme with a single, considered expectation of comfort and quality.

Selected departure dates covered under the promotional offer are: 24 October 2026 - Pride of Karnataka, 31 October 2026 - Glimpses of Karnataka, 19 December 2026 - Glimpses of Karnataka, 26 December 2026 - Pride of Karnataka, 02 January 2027 - Pride of Karnataka, 30 January 2027 - Pride of Karnataka,06 February 2027 - Glimpses of Karnataka, 20 February 2027 - Jewels of South, 27 February 2027 - Pride of Karnataka, 13 March 2027 - Pride of Karnataka. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)