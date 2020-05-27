India News | IRCTC Provides More Than 78 Lakh Meals, over 1 Crore Water Bottles in Shramik Special Trains

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has provided more than 78 lakh meals, over 1 crore water bottles in Shramik Special Trains.

According to IRCTC, it has provided 78,11,575 meals and 1,10,77,830 water bottle till May 26, in Shramik special trains to travelling migrants.

Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, the Indian Railways had decided to operate "Shramik Special" trains from May 1.

Till May 26, more than 3200 "Shramik Special" trains have been operationalized from various states across the country. More than 44 lacs passengers have reached their home state by these "Shramik Special" trains.

Railway also providing food and water to migrants travelling through these Shramik special trains. (ANI)

