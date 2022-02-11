IRCTC to resume service of cooked food in all trains from Feb 14 (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Acknowledging the requirement of traveling passengers and observing the COVID lockdown restrictions across the country, IRCTC is all set to resume the services of cooked food in trains.

The restoration of cooked food has been done as per guidelines received from the Railway board.

Also Read | Nigerian Girl Born With Organs in Sac Outside Body Treated By Doctors in Gurugram.

"Cooked food has already been restored in 428 trains. Of the total number of trains, cooked food had already been restored in 30 per cent by December 2021, 80 per cent by January 2022 and the remaining 20 per cent shall be restored by February 14, 2022," the official communication by the railways said.

"Cooked food on premium trains (Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto) had already been restored in December 2021. Ready to eat meals would also continue," the official communique read.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: After Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Now JP Nadda Blames Jawaharlal Nehru For Delayed Liberation of Goa.

It is notable that the catering services were suspended as safety measures in view of the Coronavirus pandemic were in place since March 23, 2020. With a decline in COVID-19 positivity rate in the country, Ready To Eat meals were started in trains in the month of August 5, 2020.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) a PSU of the Ministry of Railways has been at the forefront of providing premium services to passengers of Indian Railways. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)