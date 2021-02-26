New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will now offer its successful AI-based solution 'ASK DISHA' to various government organisations and businesses for their usage and larger benefit to the consumers.

The chatbot powered by artificial intelligence will enable those organisations to answer general queries of the customers and garner good will too, according to an official statement.

IRCTC is one of the premiere organisations in the country to develop and apply latest customer facilitation solutions in its internet ticketing site in the form of AI powered chatbot and virtual assistants using the technologies of Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) in addition to AI.

"The 'ASK DISHA' chatbot which was has been performing the important functions of handling queries of the passengers with respect to their travel over two years now has helped to improve the customer satisfaction and interaction by more than 70 per cent," the statement said.

"Through this chatbot, the users can now get authentic, correct and instant answers to their queries that saves time and certainly enhances the user experience," it said.

According to the statement, IRCTC is now aiming to create artificial intelligence-based solutions to help in seamless automation of customer engagement services for organisations across travel and tourism, retail, transportation, media, healthcare services, banking and financial services.

"IRCTC's brand, support of Ministry of Railways, the value preposition it carries and its zeal of best implementation of home grown technologies is easing its way forward for penetration in the market which has a huge demand for customer facilitation ideas, products and services," it said.

